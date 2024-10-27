Surbhi Jyoti has been posting many pictures from her pre-wedding festivities to build up excitement. Now, her stunning mehendi pictures have been revealed!

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's mehendi ceremony

Surbhi Jyoti, famous for her role in Qubool Hai, is all set to marry her longtime partner and fellow actor, Sumit Suri, on October 27, 2024. The couple announced their wedding plans on October 26 by sharing some beautiful photos. To build up excitement, Surbhi has been posting lots of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities.

A glimpse into Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's mehendi ceremony

She recently shared photos from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram, captioned “Mehandi Shagna di.” The pictures capture Surbhi and Sumit’s joy as they celebrate with close friends and family. The couple looked thrilled, even dancing together, as they get ready to start this new chapter.

For her mehendi ceremony, Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti wore a beautiful green Patiala suit decorated with sequins and red-and-gold embroidery. She added a light pink sheer dupatta, gold jewelry, and kept her makeup minimal for a lovely, elegant look. Sumit matched her style with a coordinating kurta-pyjama set, perfectly complementing her outfit for the occasion.

Surbhi Jyoti confirms wedding with Sumit Suri

While sharing the first set of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities, Surbhi wrote, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole."

As soon as Surbhi dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “Feeling like shouting out loud ki SJ is officially with Sumit,now yayyyyyyyyyy love u love u love u sooooo much”. “Both looking together Soo cute,” another one comments. A third fan wrote, “Aww you choose such a beautiful and unique theme.. totally mesmerized, you both look so dreamy together wishing you two a happy life together! Your sijan family are so happy for you baby🫶🏼 stay blessed and happy always”

Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri to get married at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park

If reports are to be believed, they have booked a beautiful luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park. Earlier 'Hindustan Times' quoted a source sharing that Surbhi and Sumit are very much aware of the natural surroundings and the need for environmental conservation. Hence, they are looking forward to several eco-friendly rituals. 'HT' mentioned that the celebration will be an ode to "various elements of nature, a symbolic tribute to earth, water, fire, air, and space."