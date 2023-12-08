Post breakup, Himanshi Khurana shares personal chat with Asim Riaz to clarify 'she is secular'

Himanshi Khurana recently announced her breakup with Asim Riaz. She cited difference in religious beliefs that made them sacrifice their love

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

'Bigg Boss 13' fame, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have parted ways after dating for four years. Khurana made the announcement through her social media. She cited difference in religious beliefs that led them to this decision. A day after announcing her breakup, Himanshi deactivated her X account. Before deleting the account, she shared her 'final statement' over her breakup with Asim.

Taking to X, she shared, "This is my last and final statement to clarify that I am secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion...I just chose mine. If I don't wanna anyone of you to blame him (Asim) for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me...From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took whole blame here I tried the same but I am sorry people took it other way."

She also posted a screenshot of their Instagram chat in which the duo could be seen discussing revealing their break-up reason.

She wrote, "You said I did," to which Asim replied, "Sahi hai. You should actually write the real reason about that we come from a different religion. We both have different beliefs. With all due respect to his and mine religion and not seeing any further together. We have parted ways." Himanshi responded, "Likha tha but remove kia. Because woh tumhe target karta (I wrote but then deleted. You would have been targeted)." He wrote, "Bilkul nahi. 1% bhi nahi (Not at all. Not even 1%)."

However, Himanshi deleted her X account after sharing a screenshot of her chat with her ex-partner Asim.

After Himanshi's final statement on the matter, Asim also took to X and agreed that they "sacrificed love for different religious beliefs."

Asim wrote, "Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We've decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy."

On Wednesday, Himanshi took to her social media and announced her breakup with Asim, confessing that they "sacrificed love for different religious beliefs."

In a note, she wrote, "YES, we are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs."

In another social media post, Himanshi wrote, "When we tried...But we could not find a solution for our life...You still love each other but luck is not supporting happily ever after...No hate only love...That's called mature decision."

Himanshi belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family while Asim is a Muslim from Jammu. The two met during their stints in 'Bigg Boss 13' and soon fell in love with each other. After coming out from 'Bigg Boss'. The duo also featured together in several love songs like 'Kalla Sohna Nai', 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', and 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' among others.

(with inputs from ANI)