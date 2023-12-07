Bigg Boss 13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have ended their four-year relationship. The Punjabi singer cited religion as reason for breakup

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana announced her breakup with Asim Riaz after dating for four years. The Punjabi singer took to her social media handle to make the official announcement with a statement. She cited 'religious beliefs' as the reason behind their breakup and said that they have no hate for each other. The two met and started dating inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where they arrived as participants. Himanshi was a wild card entrant on the show.

Himanshi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "When we tried... But we could not find a solution for our life... You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after. No hate only love. That's called mature decision."

In her post on X, Khurana wrote, "Yes, we are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy."

Himanshi belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family while Asim is a Muslim from Jammu. After their time in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the duo featured in several romantic songs. The duo had released four songs in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal Rakheya Kar and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam.

However, Asim has not posted anything regarding the separation on social media yet.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana was engaged to Chow. But she got close to Asim who was pretty vocal about his feelings towards her.

Last year, Himanshi had spoken about how she got into depression after the show. “When I went into the Bigg Boss house, everybody thought that this was life-changing, but that was not the reality. I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it. I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, which started affecting my heart," she said on Preeti Simoes's show.

She also said that she used to get panic attacks “before going to the events, shoots and while I was dancing at Afsana Khan's wedding”. She revealed that she had a heart issue and was rushed to the hospital - an incident that only her close friends know about.