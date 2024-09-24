Actor Preeti Amin is all set to enter Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as the character, Vandana. The character is set to create havoc in the lives of Virat (Arjit Taneja) and her niece Amruta (Sriti Jha).

Preeti Amin

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Preeti Amin as Vandana to create havoc in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye x 00:00

Actor Preeti Amin is all set to enter Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye as the character, Vandana. The character is set to create havoc in the lives of Virat (Arjit Taneja) and her niece Amruta (Sriti Jha). “I have just started shooting for the show, and the whole team has been really welcoming, I already feel like I’m a part of their family,” says the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back on the horse

Despite the trials and tribulations in her life, Dalljiet Kaur has decided to be a pillar of strength for son Jaydon. The actor has started a travel vlog on her YouTube channel, which sees her explore cities with Jaydon. Expressing her gratitude, she says, “It has helped me resurface stronger. I have Jaydon with me on most trips, so that helps me spend time with him and bond better. This has come as a huge blessing.”