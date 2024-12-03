Prince Narula hit back at his wife after she posted a vlog on Youtube talking about child birth. The actor had accused his wife of not informing him of the correct delivery date

Husband-wife Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have landed in a controversy after Prince accused his wife of not informing him the right delivery date f their baby. The couple welcomed their first child in October this year. Sometime back, Price uploaded a vlog on his YouTuber channel where he criticised his wife and her family for not informing him abut their baby's delivery date. Yuvika responded to his accusation with another vlog. She stated that she would not discuss their relationship in public. After Yuvika's vlog, Prince retaliated by posting a cryptic note on his Instagram Stories.

Prince Narula took to Instagram Stories and took a dig at Yuvika's statement without naming her. He accused her of lying and pretending to be speaking the truth in the vlog. "Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate hai. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai. [Some people lie in vlogs and appear honest, while others stay silent and are considered wrong. In today's times, vlogs matter more than relationships.],” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Later, Price shared a motivational video by Jaya Kishori. It spoke about staying silent for mental peace even when one is not at fault. "So true, " wrote Prince.

Prince Narula and Yuvika had documented their pregnancy journey on social media. However, the tension between the two began after the birth of their daughter. After delivery, Yuvika stayed with her mother for 45 days sparking discussions and trolling online against Prince for missing the birth of his daughter. In his vlog, Prince explained the situation.

Prince Narula shared, “Pehle jab baby hona tha toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha, mai Pune mein shoot le raha tha. Suddenly mujhe pata chal kisi se aaj delivery hai. Mere liye surprise rakha hua tha, mujhe laga pata nahi kaisa surprise hai. Thoda ajeeb sa lag raha tha, mai bhag kar aaya. Yaha aaya toh parents ko call kiya, vo bhi gussa ho gaye the. [When the baby was about to be born, I had no idea. I was shooting in Pune when I suddenly heard from someone that the delivery was today. It was supposed to be a surprise for me, but I found it strange. I rushed back, called my parents, and they were upset too.]”

Prince Narula and Yuvika met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9 where their love blossomed. Prince won the reality show and continued dating Yuvika. They tied the not in 2018. In June this year, they announced their pregnancy and also held a grand baby shower in August.