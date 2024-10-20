Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are blessed with a baby girl

Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are blessed with a baby girl

Updated on: 20 October,2024 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yuvika Chaudhary met Prince Narula during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 9'. They got married on October 12, 2018 in Mumbai. Yuvika earlier spoke about choosing IVF for conceiving their first child

Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are blessed with a baby girl

Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are blessed with a baby girl
x
00:00

Reality television star Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are blessed with their first child - a baby girl. The news was reported by ETimes. Prince’s father confirmed the news and said, “We are blessed and very happy.” The couple made their pregnancy announcement in June this year. In his emotional message, Prince wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)



Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s IVF journey 

Yuvika met Prince Narula during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 9'. They got married on October 12, 2018 in Mumbai. Yuvika earlier spoke about choosing IVF for conceiving their first child. She told ETimes, “I wanted Prince's career to establish well and we pushed the family planning. But then I realised that with time your body and age don't support a lot of things. When we started figuring out I discussed with Prince that I wanted to opt for IVF and I didn't want to disturb Prince's career. So we decided to safeguard our parenthood journey through IVF.”

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s work front

On the work front, Yuvika started her television journey with Zee TV's talent hunt reality show 'Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj'. She then starred in the TV serial 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', in which she played the role of Aastha. Yuvika has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 9'. She has also appeared as a guest in shows like 'Comedy Classes', 'MTV Splitsvilla 10', 'MTV Love School 3', 'MTV Ace Of Space 1', and 'MTV Ace Of Space 2'. She played the role of Tina in 'Kumkum Bhagya', and Shikha in 'Laal Ishq'. She gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

On the other hand, Prince has been the winner of 'MTV Roadies 12', 'MTV Splitsvilla 8', 'Nach Baliye 9', and 'Bigg Boss 9'. He has appeared as the gang leader in 'MTV Roadies 17', 'MTV Roadies 18', and 'MTV Roadies 20'.

With inputs from Agencies

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prince narula yuvika chaudhary bigg boss 9 Entertainment News television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK