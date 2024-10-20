Yuvika Chaudhary met Prince Narula during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 9'. They got married on October 12, 2018 in Mumbai. Yuvika earlier spoke about choosing IVF for conceiving their first child

Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula Pic/Instagram

Reality television star Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are blessed with their first child - a baby girl. The news was reported by ETimes. Prince’s father confirmed the news and said, “We are blessed and very happy.” The couple made their pregnancy announcement in June this year. In his emotional message, Prince wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA ❤️❤️❤️ (@princenarula)

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s IVF journey

Yuvika met Prince Narula during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 9'. They got married on October 12, 2018 in Mumbai. Yuvika earlier spoke about choosing IVF for conceiving their first child. She told ETimes, “I wanted Prince's career to establish well and we pushed the family planning. But then I realised that with time your body and age don't support a lot of things. When we started figuring out I discussed with Prince that I wanted to opt for IVF and I didn't want to disturb Prince's career. So we decided to safeguard our parenthood journey through IVF.”

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s work front

On the work front, Yuvika started her television journey with Zee TV's talent hunt reality show 'Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj'. She then starred in the TV serial 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', in which she played the role of Aastha. Yuvika has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 9'. She has also appeared as a guest in shows like 'Comedy Classes', 'MTV Splitsvilla 10', 'MTV Love School 3', 'MTV Ace Of Space 1', and 'MTV Ace Of Space 2'. She played the role of Tina in 'Kumkum Bhagya', and Shikha in 'Laal Ishq'. She gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om'.

On the other hand, Prince has been the winner of 'MTV Roadies 12', 'MTV Splitsvilla 8', 'Nach Baliye 9', and 'Bigg Boss 9'. He has appeared as the gang leader in 'MTV Roadies 17', 'MTV Roadies 18', and 'MTV Roadies 20'.

