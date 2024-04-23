Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary are expecting a baby after six years of marriage: Report

After six years of marriage, there's speculation that Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary are expecting their first child

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are a popular couple in the entertainment world. They got married on October 12, 2018, and have been admired for their loving relationship and playful interactions. After six years of marriage, there's speculation that they might be expecting their first child.

Prince Narula made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's podcast. During the show, they asked him when he and Yuvika plan to have a baby. Prince surprised everyone by responding, "Jald ayega" (it will come soon). This comment sparked curiosity, leading Harsh to inquire why they took a while to plan for a baby.

Prince revealed that he and Yuvika had been thinking about having a baby for a while. However, they wanted to wait until they had their own home in Mumbai before becoming parents. Prince emphasized the importance of providing stability for their child, so they chose to settle down in Mumbai first before starting a family. “Mujhe bacha tab karna tha jab Mumbai mei mera ghar ho. Speed mein bhagna naah ho, haar cheez ke liye time ho.” He was quoted as saying.

Actor Prince Narula on Saturday offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.He also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here on the occasion and took blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Later the Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells.

Actor Narula told ANI, "I am very happy to visit here. I felt a different energy here today. I prayed to Baba Mahakal to keep me and my family healthy."

