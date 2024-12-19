Ram Kapoor's stunning transformation leaves fans in awe, with his weight loss journey and dedication to fitness will shock you

Actor Ram Kapoor made the internet go crazy as he dropped pictures of his massive transformation. The Bade Achche Lagte Hain actor shared multiple snaps, and his massive weight loss left fans in shock, who are now gushing over his "good looks, good looks, and good looks." In his first post after a long break, Kapoor shared a mirror selfie and attached it with a caption explaining why he had been away from everyone's sight.

Ram Kapoor's massive transformation

While sharing the first post, he wrote, "Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta, was working on myself quite extensively (sic)." He also shared another post with his wife, Gautami Kapoor, which featured a scribbled note reading "42 Kapoor." As soon as the actor dropped the pictures, fans and even actors started dropping shocking reactions to the post. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Holy Molyyyyyy fxkkkkkkkk." “What is that u?” Neena Gupta wrote.

Internet goes crazy

Fans also reacted to the pictures. One said, "Omg Mr. Ram Ji, aap to aur bhi ismart lag rahe hain, lekin jo baat us personality ke luck ki thi aaj bhi, aap bade achche lagte hain." "That's some transformation @Ramji Kapoor. Not a suggestion but an experience, the most difficult phase starts now @ to maintain it," another wrote. "Okay, so now this is the real coming back, and that's how we settle the scores!! You were my and my sister’s childhood crush and honestly, you still amaze us with your acting skills. Oh!! We both can't miss the cameo in Monsoon Wedding," another one wrote. One more fan said, "New hottie in town."

Secret behind Ram Kapoor's transformation

Losing this much weight is no easy job, and it needs rigorous exercise and training. So what exactly did Ram Kapoor do? In 2019, too, Ram had shocked fans with his massive transformation. As per Times Now, the actor has been doing intermittent fasting with a diet that involved the 16/8 window, which involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window. Kapoor made sure that he didn’t eat anything post 8 PM, and he also made sure that he stuck to his low-carb diet.

The diet wasn't the only thing he focused on; he also made sure that he did his proper workouts. From two hours in the morning to cardio at night, he did everything to maintain good health, and now he looks hot as hell, and there is no denying that.