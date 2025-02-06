Ram Kapoor lost 55 kgs in a span of 18 months and shocked all with his drastic physical transformation. Recently, the actor shared a video proving that he did not consume ozempic

Ram Kapoor

Listen to this article 'No ozempic or surgery': Ram Kapoor proves his drastic physical transformation is result of 'hard work' x 00:00

Actor Ram Kapoor shocked everyone over a month ago with his drastic physical transformation. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi flaunting a lean and muscular body. The actor known for his role in Bade Acche Lagte Hai stunned all with his transformation where he lost 55kgs in 18 months. However, his weight loss was accompanied by speculations of the actor having consumed the popular weight loss-inducing drug ozempic. Some also suggested that the actor underwent surgery. Now, Kapoor has shut down the allegations and credited his hard work and patience for his weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Kapoor reacts to allegations of consuming Ozempic

The actor on Wednesday, dropped a video of himself speaking about his weight loss journey. In the video, he can be seen standing in his closet in front of the mirror while self-recording. He is seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt and pants in the video. He said that there are allegations that he consumed ozempic or underwent surgery to look the way he looks now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

Clarifying the same, he said in the video, "First of all, there's nothing wrong if I did [ozempic or surgery]. But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress." The actor then flexed his biceps in the video and said that is not possible with any drugs or surgery.

"I have no best body. The point is, this kind of transformation requires hard work and long, long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no ozempic. That only does weight loss, not this. Right?” he added. Lastly, the actor promised his followers, “Within four to six months, I am going to get a rock solid 6-pack with blocks. That has to be done the hard way. Get it! But anyone who has done ozempic or surgery, so what? Good for y'all," he further said.

Secret behind Ram Kapoor's transformation

Losing this much weight is no easy job, and it needs rigorous exercise and training. So what exactly did Ram Kapoor do? As per Times Now, the actor has been doing intermittent fasting with a diet that involved the 16/8 window, which involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window. Kapoor made sure that he didn’t eat anything post 8 PM, and he also made sure that he stuck to his low-carb diet.

The diet wasn't the only thing he focused on; he also made sure that he did his proper workouts. From two hours in the morning to cardio at night, he did everything to maintain good health, and now he looks hot as hell, and there is no denying that.