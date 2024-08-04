Today, on Rashami Desai's birthday, here is a recap of all the happy memories she made with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla

In Pic: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

Listen to this article Nostalgia Alert! Revisiting Rashami Desai’s love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 x 00:00

Rashami Desai made waves when she entered Bigg Boss 13 with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla. The actress, who is much loved for her role in Uttaran, made fans go crazy for her. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla shared a love-hate relationship in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the two came in as absolute rivals, their time in the house turned them somewhat into friends. The duo had massive fights in the Bigg Boss house, but that doesn't mean that their bond didn’t make us go "aww" for them. Today, on Rashami Desai's birthday, here is a recap of all the happy memories she made with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dil Se Dil Tak Moment

During their time in Bigg Boss, the duo received a challenge to reignite the chemistry they shared during their show, and they accepted the task like masters. Rashami and Sidharth reignited the heat as Parth and Shorvori, dancing around the house and sharing some mushy moments on the bed with petals scattered in the shape of a heart. Their performance made us forget that they were rivals.

The New Year Party

During the New Year party in the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth and Rashami danced together, and it was full of love, laughter, and happiness.

The Family Week

During the family week, Rashami's nephew and niece visited her. The two children also knew Sidharth, and they made the duo bury their past. The kids asked them to shake hands and hug it out like adults. Later, when Sidharth's mom came to meet him, Rashami greeted her, and they had a lovely chat while Sid was seen teasing Rashami throughout.

The Caring Sid

Another one of the most emotional moments of SidRa was also from the family week. While Rashami was very emotional and couldn't stop crying, assuming that no one would come to meet her, Sid got her water and made her drink some.

To note, the late actor Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. Though the duo had their share of fights on the show, Rashami was present during the hardest time for the Shukla family after Sidharth's passing.