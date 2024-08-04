Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Nostalgia Alert Revisiting Rashami Desais love hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

Nostalgia Alert! Revisiting Rashami Desai’s love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

Updated on: 04 August,2024 10:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Today, on Rashami Desai's birthday, here is a recap of all the happy memories she made with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla

Nostalgia Alert! Revisiting Rashami Desai’s love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

In Pic: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla

Listen to this article
Nostalgia Alert! Revisiting Rashami Desai’s love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13
x
00:00

Rashami Desai made waves when she entered Bigg Boss 13 with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla. The actress, who is much loved for her role in Uttaran, made fans go crazy for her. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla shared a love-hate relationship in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the two came in as absolute rivals, their time in the house turned them somewhat into friends. The duo had massive fights in the Bigg Boss house, but that doesn't mean that their bond didn’t make us go "aww" for them. Today, on Rashami Desai's birthday, here is a recap of all the happy memories she made with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla.


The Dil Se Dil Tak Moment 



During their time in Bigg Boss, the duo received a challenge to reignite the chemistry they shared during their show, and they accepted the task like masters. Rashami and Sidharth reignited the heat as Parth and Shorvori, dancing around the house and sharing some mushy moments on the bed with petals scattered in the shape of a heart. Their performance made us forget that they were rivals.


The New Year Party

During the New Year party in the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth and Rashami danced together, and it was full of love, laughter, and happiness.

The Family Week

During the family week, Rashami's nephew and niece visited her. The two children also knew Sidharth, and they made the duo bury their past. The kids asked them to shake hands and hug it out like adults. Later, when Sidharth's mom came to meet him, Rashami greeted her, and they had a lovely chat while Sid was seen teasing Rashami throughout.

The Caring Sid

Another one of the most emotional moments of SidRa was also from the family week. While Rashami was very emotional and couldn't stop crying, assuming that no one would come to meet her, Sid got her water and made her drink some.

To note, the late actor Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. Though the duo had their share of fights on the show, Rashami was present during the hardest time for the Shukla family after Sidharth's passing.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rashami desai Sidharth Shukla Entertainment News birthday Happy Birthday Entertainment Top Stories television news Bigg Boss 13

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK