Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar-starrer 'Tu Tu Main Main' all set to make a comeback on OTT!

A still from the show, Tu Tu Main Main

Of all the popular TV shows of the 90s, 'Tu Tu Main Main' was one of the most iconic shows which is still remembered for its stellar star cast and their top-notch performances.

Starring legendary actor Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar as the loggerheads saas-bahu, the comic TV series which was first aired on DD Metro in 1994, 'Tu Tu Main Main' became a fan favourite and its popularity multiplied overnight.

Directed by veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who has starred in iconic Hindi movies such as 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Satte Pe Satta' to name a few, 'Tu Tu Main Main' successfully ran for six years, till 2000.

After the show went off air in 2000, the director of the popular TV show, Sachin Pilgaonkar directed the sequel of 'Tu Tu Main Main' titled 'Kadvee Khattee Meethi', featuring the same star cast, late actor Reema Lagoo and his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar, in 2006.

With so many popular TV shows of the 90s making a comeback on the small screen and OTT platforms, Sachin Pilgaonkar now has decided to enthral the fans of his popular show 'Tu Tu Main Main' one more time!

During an interview with News18, the veteran actor-director spilled the beans on the new season of the hit comedy saas-bahu show. While speaking about the new season of 'Tu Tu Main Main', Sachin said, “We’re planning on bringing the show back. We’re already working on it."

However, he also revealed that this time, his wife Supriya won't play the role of daughter-in-law in the new season. Talking about the same, Sachin added, “Surpiya won’t be the daughter-in-law anymore but the mother-in-law.”

Sachin also added that instead of releasing it on TV, the upcoming instalment of 'Tu Tu Main Main' will be released on an OTT platform. Confirming the same, Sachin said, “I wouldn’t like to bring the show on television. I would prefer an OTT platform and we’re very open as far as the platform is concerned.”

While Sachin Pilgaonkar and his actor-wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar are popular faces of both, Hindi and Marathi cinema, legendary actor Reema Lagoo who was touted as Bollywood's 'best Maa', passed away on May 18, 2017.

Today is the sixth death anniversary of the legendary actor, who was fondly known as Bollywood's iconic mom, Reema Lagoo.