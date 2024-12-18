Ridhima Pandit speaks exclusively to Mid-day about making the switch from television to OTT and addresses how TV actors are looked down upon due to the difference in medium

Ridhima Pandit

Actress Ridhima Pandit, who rose to fame as the lead in the popular television show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. She speaks exclusively to Mid-day about switching from television to OTT and addresses how TV actors are looked down upon due to the difference in medium. Ridhima also sheds light on reality shows that are responsible for overnight fame, and how she navigates work all by herself.

Ridhima Pandit is proud of her TV background

Ridhima finds it offensive and annoying when an actor faces discrimination based on the medium they’ve worked for. She states, “We are all doing our job. I do not look down upon any medium. I remember for us as kids, television was it. I'm very, very proud of my television background. I've worked hard. I've worked very many hours. I have done something which a lot of the actors today cannot do. In the sense, that I've stood for those 16-18 hours and still looked like a million bucks. I don't think a lot of the actors today, who directly step into the world of OTT or cinema can. They're very delicate darlings. I had nobody guiding me. I had to figure out a way for myself.”

Ridhima Pandit on overnight fame with reality shows

Ridhima, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT explains that she took up the offer years after rejecting it. She elaborates, “I had been refusing it since forever. The only reason I took it up back then was because it was right after COVID. I needed something like a big hit in the eyes of the audience. It definitely puts you back in the eye because there's a vast audience that comes together.”

“But I personally do feel that the pap pages have a big part to play in making everybody famous. There are times even when I'm watching somebody's interview. I'm like, ‘Who is this? Where is he from? What has happened? So everyone's becoming famous at the drop of a hat for all the reasons that don't make sense. So I don't want to sound bitter, but that's the harsh truth. It is giving fame to a lot of people, also the ones who don't deserve it,” she adds.