Telly Tattle

Ridhima Pandit

New ventures

Ridhima Pandit of Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame has bagged her first film. The actor has been signed on for a role in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming suspense drama. While details on the film are still under wraps, a source informs that Pandey has cast Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead for the yet-untitled film. The lead actor opposite Bhatia will be someone from his Special Ops series.

Poo bani Parvati!

Life may not give the aam junta opportunities for makeovers regularly, but it is different for actors. After the seven-year leap in Bhagya Lakshmi, Maera Misshra, who plays Malishka, has made a comeback in a new avatar. From designer outfits, Malishka will now be seen sporting a saree, bindi and bun. Misshra said, “Since the [start], I have always been wearing modern outfits. So, I am glad that with this leap, I am getting to experiment with my look.”