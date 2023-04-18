Breaking News
Mohit Malhotra on entering Bhagya Lakshmi mid way: My character brings a new turn in the narrative

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Hoping to create an impact with his character, Mohit Malhotra on entering Bhagya Lakshmi mid-way

Mohit Malhotra

Mohit Malhotra on entering Bhagya Lakshmi mid way: My character brings a new turn in the narrative
It’s not uncommon for Splitsvilla find Mohit Malhotra to be cast in a show mid-way, but the actor believes it is brilliant to “enter a show that is already popular”. The actor was recently roped in to play the love interest opposite Aishwarya Khare, who plays the titular role in Bhagya Lakshmi. “The reason I chose this show is because my character Vikrant brings a new turn in the narrative. It will be more conflicting and demanding,” he says of the show that has been on air since 2021.


A still from Bhagya Lakshmi
A still from Bhagya Lakshmi



Ask him if he has seen the daily soap, and the actor admits that he only caught up on a few episodes once he signed on the dotted line. “I thought it was an interesting concept about how the in-laws and ex-husband are looking to match Lakshmi with a new man,” he says, adding that while the concept may not seem new, the “treatment is definitely fresh”. “There is always a new way to tell a story, and I feel the way the makers are creating this content will appeal to the audience. In fact, the audience is loving it.”


For most, it could take a few weeks to break the ice. But Malhotra claims that everyone on set was rather welcoming of him. “I knew a few people on set. Everyone is friendly, and it is more like a family now,” he says, making peace with the fact that his character may be altered if TRPs don’t match the expectations of the channel and the production house. “It is never about where it is going to lead. Plus, the producers know what they are doing and are aware of my body of work. So, I am not worried.”

 

 

