Breaking News
Telly tattle: KumKum Bhagya completes nine years

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

I have a lot of gratitude in my heart to each and every one attached to our show

KumKum Bhagya completes nine years

Kumkum Bhagya

A milestone achieved


Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. The show recently completed nine years. Talking about this rare milestone, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “We started our journey in 2014 with Abhi and Pragya, and now we have completed nine years. It is extremely overwhelming.” Mugdha Chapekar, who plays the character of Prachi, is in seventh heaven. “For me, Kumkum Bhagya is pure love. The show has been getting so much love globally since it started. I have a lot of gratitude in my heart to each and every one attached to our show. On completing nine years, we look ahead towards an interesting story [that will] keep the audiences engaged,” says the actor.



