Aishwarya Khare: I really look up to Alia Bhatt when it comes to fitness

"I feel no one can be like her, but I do aspire to be as fit and look as glamorous as her onscreen," she adds

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Khare

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare took inspiration from Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and decided to follow her regimen and started practising yoga as well as meditation.

Aishwarya mentioned: "I really look up to Alia Bhatt when it comes to fitness as well as maintaining the perfect work-life balance. The way she removes time to exercise on a regular basis while continuing to work and look gorgeous onscreen is really inspirational."

"I feel no one can be like her, but I do aspire to be as fit and look as glamorous as her onscreen."

Show full article