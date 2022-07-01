Rishi Kapoor is coming back: Farah Khan on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Guest Farah Khan is also seen in the clip. 'Chintu ji wapas aarahe hai (Rishi Kapoor is coming back)," Farah said in the promo

Farah Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since the lovebirds announced their pregnancy.

From fans to members of the film industry, almost everyone is currently talking about Alia and Ranbir's child.

During the shoot of one of the episodes of 'Dance Deewane Juniors', the show's whole team decided to surprise Neetu Kapoor.

In the promo video shared by Colors TV, host Karan Kundrra is seen congratulating the 'dadi-to-be' Neetu Kapoor. Elated Neetu Kapoor thanked everyone for their wishes. She also said that this is the happiest and best news that she could have got.

Guest Farah Khan is also seen in the clip. 'Chintu ji wapas aarahe hai (Rishi Kapoor is coming back)," Farah said in the promo.

At this, an emotional Neetu Kapoor responded with a big 'haan'.

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple, on Monday, announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

"Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

"I am a woman, not a parcel,” said Alia Bhatt, slamming various media reports claiming that she will be taking rest after completing her work commitments to focus on her pregnancy. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Bhatt criticised articles claiming that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor will be travelling to the UK, where she is filming her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, to bring her back home. “Nothing has gotten delayed! No one needs to pick anyone up. I’m a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all, but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well,” the actor wrote.

Bhatt also posted a screenshot of a newsportal’s Instagram page, which reported that she had planned her pregnancy in a way that it doesn’t affect her work. “This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now, if you would excuse me. My shot is ready,” the actor, 29, added.

Bhatt, who tied the knot with Kapoor, 39, in April, shared the pregnancy news on Monday. Soon after the announcement, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages. In a separate post, Bhatt said she was overwhelmed with all the love coming her way. “Overwhelmed with all the love! It truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you,” she said.

