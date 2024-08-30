Nostalgia alert! Rithvik Dhanjani recalls how Geeta Kapur choreographed his first dance performance

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 August,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Rithvikk Dhanjani

Actor Rithvikk Dhanjani has recalled about his first dance performance in an award show which was choreographed by Geeta Kapur, sharing about his nervousness.  Rithvikk is the panelist on the light-hearted show 'Aapka Apna Zakir', hosted by actor and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan.


The new episode promised amusing conversations and heartwarming life tips from Zakir, as he interacted with the judges of "India’s Best Dancer 4" -- Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. In a candid conversation, Rithvikk shared a memory, saying: "The first encounter that I had with Geeta Maa was in the year 2012. I was very nervous, I had just started as an actor and I was performing at an award show and I didn’t know that Geeta Maa was choreographing it."



"We went and I danced and after some time, when I came down, I saw the one and only Geeta standing and there were four-five people who were scared that things were not working out. I saw Geeta Maa go up on stage. So, there was this routine where an actor had to perform in a technical as an actor did not show up, and Geeta Maa said she would do the technical. I saw Geeta Maa perform and I felt like a goddess was dancing in front of me. When Geeta Ma is in form, there is no one like her," he added.


In a fun banter, Zakir also teased Geeta about being called 'Geeta Maa' and asked her how she came to be known by this salutation. Geeta revealed it was on a reality show in 2009 where the contestants started calling her 'Maa'. 'Aapka Apna Zakir' airs on Sony. Meanwhile, Rithvikk was last seen as the host of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', and 'Super Dancer Chapter 4'.

rithvik dhanjani geeta kapoor zakir khan Entertainment News television news

