Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Thane: Case against 22-year-old man over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma
Covid-19: 3 cases of BA.4 and 1 case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor arrested by Bengaluru police for consuming drugs
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ritu Chaudhry Seth I have fond memories of Nainital

Ritu Chaudhry Seth: I have fond memories of Nainital

Updated on: 13 June,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Ritu Chaudhry Seth tells us what should be on the to-do list if you are planning a trip

Ritu Chaudhry Seth: I have fond memories of Nainital

Ritu Chaudhry Seth


Ritu Chaudhry Seth, tells us what should be on the to-do list if you are planning a holiday Her itinerary is sure to make you want to pack your bags and head to your dream trip.

Where are you off to today?




I'm both a mountain and a beach person but I like a beach a lot. There are a few places that are my favorite like Goa. My family loves the mountains so much.


Show full article

indian television Entertainment News travel news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK