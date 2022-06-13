Ritu Chaudhry Seth: I have fond memories of Nainital

I'm both a mountain and a beach person but I like a beach a lot. There are a few places that are my favorite like Goa. My family loves the mountains so much.
What’s on the itinerary?
If I go to the beach I like to just sit by the sea the entire day and listen to some good music and read a book. If I'm in the mountains, I like to go to market places and enjoy the beauty of little villages. Living the city life, we don't get fresh air. Since I'm currently holidaying in the mountains I would suggest that everybody should come here just sit, slow down, absorb the beauty of our country, lie down on the grass, at night staring at the stars.
What’s on the menu?
Right now I'm up North in the Himachal and I would recommend that try out the local cuisine, and local dhabas, the food there is amazing. Just explore the local cuisine.
Your fondest travel memories with friends and family...
As a child my father and mother had taken me to Nainital, I have a very fond memory of that place. We had gone for a boat ride, my mother was sitting with me in the center, my sister on either side and my dad sitting in the front. I had a picture of that. That day was so beautiful.
What are you packing for the trip?
I normally pack my bag very sensibly. Few woolens, Indian looks, few t-shirts, and very comfortable shoes.
Your holiday playlist...
I have a varied interest in music. So, it could be simple Bollywood music like Arijit Singh, Papon or R.D. Burman and Gulzar Saab or Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.
