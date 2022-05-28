Breaking News
Ritu Chaudhary Seth: I am really proud of ageing and I accept it gracefully

Ritu Chaudhary Seth: I am really proud of ageing and I accept it gracefully

Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:18 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

The Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress spoke to mid-day.com

Ritu Chaudhary Seth: I am really proud of ageing and I accept it gracefully

Ritu Chaudhary Seth/Instagram


Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Imlie actress Ritu Chaudhary Seth caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com, about work, motherhood and more!

After 23 years in the industry, what kind of roles you're looking forward to?
After spending so many beautiful years in the industry I am looking forward to potray some extremely strong characters. And for me positive or negative is not the criteria I just want to play strong meaningful characters.




Playing a character for too long gets monotonous, as quoted by some TV actors. What's your take on the same?
Yes, if you're doing a character in a daily soap on television and you're playing a character for a few years it does get monotonous. You have to continuously look for ways to reinvent yourself as an actor to tackle the character in such a way that you and the audience as well do not find it monotonous and boring to see you everyday on their screens at home.


