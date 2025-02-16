A participant accused Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, of demanding a Rs 20 lakh bribe in exchange for a guaranteed spot on Roadies

In Pic: Prince & Yuvika

Listen to this article Prince Narula loses cool after participant accuses him and Yuvika of charging Rs 20 lakhs for a confirmed slot in Roadies x 00:00

Prince Narula is a reality TV star, and he is currently working as one of the gang leaders on Roadies XX. In today’s episode, a participant accused Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, of demanding a Rs 20 lakh bribe. These allegations left Prince angry, and he took a lathi and tried to charge at the guy who made such accusations.

What happened in today's episode?

A girl entered, and in her audition form, she claimed that Prince Narula takes money in exchange for a guaranteed spot on Roadies. However, Prince denied the claims and said, “Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene, aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai, please dekhna. Khud auditions de aur aa."

Later, the girl, Dayali, revealed that a co-participant named Khush had shared this with her. When Rannvijay called Khush, he claimed that Siwet Tomar, a Roadies contestant from last year, secured his spot after contacting Prince’s wife, Yuvika Chaudhary. Khush said he got this information from one of his friends. Then, Rannvijay made Khush call the original source, who denied making any such allegations against Prince.

This left Prince in extreme anger, and he said, “If this was just about me, I wouldn’t have said anything. But now that you’ve mentioned my wife, I won’t stay silent." In anger, Prince added, “Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain?"

Later, it was revealed that it was just misinformation that spread from one person to another. All the gang leaders, including Elvish Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Rannvijay Sinha, urged everyone watching not to give any money to scammers because there is no other way to get selected for the reality show except through the GD and PI.

About Prince Narula & Yuvika

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the house of Bigg Boss 9, where their love blossomed. Prince won the reality show and continued dating Yuvika. They tied the knot in 2018. In June this year, they announced their pregnancy and also held a grand baby shower in August.

Prince Narula and Yuvika documented their pregnancy journey on social media. However, the tension between the two began after the birth of their daughter. After delivery, Yuvika stayed with her mother for 45 days, sparking discussions and trolling online against Prince for missing the birth of his daughter. In his vlog, Prince explained the situation.