Power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin girls Jeeva and Edhaa on November 27, they revealed their faces for the first time on Instagram

Rubina Dilaika, Abhinav Shukla with Jeeva and Edhaa Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla reveal faces of twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on Navratri x 00:00

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla took to Instagram and revealed the faces of their twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa for the first time on the occasion of Navratri. The pictures show their baby girls smiling as they cradle them in their arms. The couple also thanked everyone for waiting patiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla reveal faces of twin girls

The couple took to Instagram and wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!” Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their twin girls on November 27. They announced on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s relationship

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple. Rubina and Abhinav had tied the knot in June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s work front

Abhinav started his career in 2007 with the TV show 'Jersey No. 10'. In 2008, he played Shantanu in 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui'. He was then seen as Vikram in 'Chotti Bahu'. In 2010, he was cast in 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' where he plays the role of Dev. He was last seen as a contestant on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

On the other hand, Rubina started her acting career on the TV show 'Chotti Bahu'. She essayed the role of Radhika Shastri Purohit, alongside Avinash Sachdev, who played the role of Dev. She has then featured in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Rubina also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the season, while Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up.

She was also the first runner-up in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. The season was hosted by Manish Paul, and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis.