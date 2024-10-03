Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla reveal faces of twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on Navratri

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla reveal faces of twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on Navratri

Updated on: 03 October,2024 09:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Power couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin girls Jeeva and Edhaa on November 27, they revealed their faces for the first time on Instagram

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla reveal faces of twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on Navratri

Rubina Dilaika, Abhinav Shukla with Jeeva and Edhaa Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla reveal faces of twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa on Navratri
x
00:00

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla took to Instagram and revealed the faces of their twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa for the first time on the occasion of Navratri. The pictures show their baby girls smiling as they cradle them in their arms. The couple also thanked everyone for waiting patiently. 


Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla reveal faces of twin girls


The couple took to Instagram and wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!” Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their twin girls on November 27. They announced on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s relationship 

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple. Rubina and Abhinav had tied the knot in June 2018.

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s work front

Abhinav started his career in 2007 with the TV show 'Jersey No. 10'. In 2008, he played Shantanu in 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui'. He was then seen as Vikram in 'Chotti Bahu'. In 2010, he was cast in 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' where he plays the role of Dev. He was last seen as a contestant on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

On the other hand, Rubina started her acting career on the TV show 'Chotti Bahu'. She essayed the role of Radhika Shastri Purohit, alongside Avinash Sachdev, who played the role of Dev. She has then featured in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Rubina also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the season, while Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up.

She was also the first runner-up in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. The season was hosted by Manish Paul, and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rubina dilaik Abhinav Shukla Entertainment News parenting television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK