In Pic: Rubina Dilaik (Pic/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik is one of those actresses who has been loved by many. Though it’s been a while since we’ve seen her on-screen, she still manages to garner fans' attention through her vlogs. Rubina, who has showcased her skills in shows like 'Shakti' and 'Choti Bahu', believes in the phrase "my body is my temple." The actress has shown a remarkable transformation journey after her pregnancy by consistently dedicating time to herself.

The actress shed about 11 kgs of weight in just 2 months, all thanks to her consistency. The mother of two shared in one of her posts that it took her just 10 days to begin her postnatal yoga. In a long post on her social media, she revealed, "People laughed when I said, 'my body is my temple' (but it didn't bother me). Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life-transforming journey of my pregnancy into postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth... Your body is what will carry you till your last day on Earth, worship it...(fast forward from November #2023 to January #2024)."

She further continued and said, "PS: On the 10th day post my C-section, I began postnatal yoga. On the 15th day, I went for my swimming session. On the 33rd day, I joined back my Pilates @jyoti_patil1221 class, and on the 36th day, I attempted a headstand without support, and yes, I am proud of myself."

Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14

Not only did the gym and workout help Rubina maintain her physique, but she is also best friends with yoga. The actress is a keen believer in "Yoga se hi hoga." If you have seen Rubina in 'Bigg Boss 14', then you must be aware that not a single day passed without her practising yoga. Throughout her 'Bigg Boss' journey, Rubina gave some major fitness goals.

Not only did she practice, but she was also seen teaching asanas to her co-contestants in the house. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced they were blessed with twins on the one-month birthday of their daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The couple welcomed their little princesses on November 27.