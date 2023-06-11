On Saturday, Abhinav Shukla took to his Twitter handle to share news about Rubina's car accident. The actress is fine and shared an update on her health on Sunday

Rubina Dilaik. Pic/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik says she hit her head and lower back in car accident; legal action taken initiated

Television star and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident recently. The news was shared by her actor husband Abhinav Shukla on Twitter. On Sunday, Rubna took to her handle to further share an update on her health and the accident.

Rubina took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good….Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road (folded hands emoji). Rules are for our own safety!”

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

It was on Saturday that Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter to inform about the accident. He revealed that Rubina was inside the car but is safe. He also shared pictures of the damaged car. "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik."

Reacting to the tweet, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted, "Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place where the incident took place."

Soon after Abhinav Shukla shared the news, fans took to the comment section expressing concern for the actress.

Rubina Dilaik has been featured in many serial and reality shows. She gained massive popularity with her appearance on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14. Her husband Abhinav Shukla was also a part of the season as a contestant and their marriage was one of the highlights of the season. Rubina was also declared the winner of the season.

She has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She has also worked in several serials including Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.