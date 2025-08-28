She captioned the carousel post as, “A heart filled with gratitude.” Her twin babies were seen missing in the pictures and videos

Actress Rubina Dilaik turned a year older today on the 27th of August, and celebrated her special day with her husband Abhinav Shukla besides her. The birthday girl shared a series of photos and videos on her social media account and going by the looks of the same, it seems that the couple have escaped for a much-needed gateway combining it with Rubina's birthday.

In one of the videos shared by Rubina, the actress can be seen swaying and dancing her heart out with Abhinav too joining in. In another video, Rubina can be seen lighting the sparklers and smiling.

She captioned the carousel post as, “A heart filled with gratitude.” Her twin babies were seen missing in the pictures and videos.

Recently, a video that surfaced online saw Rubina at her humble best. On the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Panga, where the couple is seen as a couple participant, a video of Rubina folding her hands, humbly thanking the on-set paparazzi for their birthday wishes has gone viral. No sooner then the video went viral, pants started praising Rubina for her utmost humility and class.

Needless to say, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and pillars of support. After dating for four years, Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018. Their strength together as a couple was seen in the Television hit reality show “Bigg Boss season 14” where they showcased the love and respect that they have for each other and stood rock solid with one another throughout the Bigg Boss journey. The couple welcome twin daughters and embraced parenthood in November 2023. Their baby girls Jeeva and Edhaa, stay with their grandparent in Shimla and Rubina and Abhinav keep juggling between Shimla and Mumbai for work and parental commitments.

They consciously made a decision to keep their daughters in Shimla so that they can be raised in a better environment, better upbringing that would make them humble and closer to nature.

