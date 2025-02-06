Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Ashwin K Verma. The actress shared a sweet video with a heartfelt note

Rupali Ganguli with husband Ashwin Verma

Listen to this article Rupali Ganguly celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with husband Ashwin Verma: 'Forever my support' x 00:00

Actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in the TV show Anupamaa, marked a special milestone in her life today as she celebrates her wedding anniversary with better half Ashwin Verma. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video, capturing a light-hearted moment with her husband. In the adorable video, Rupali can be seen playfully trying to match her height with Ashwin, radiating pure joy and love. The couple’s chemistry and deep bond were evident, making fans swoon over their relationship.

Rupali Ganguly celebrates wedding anniversary

Along with the video, Rupali penned a heartfelt caption dedicated to her husband. She expressed her gratitude and love, highlighting his unwavering support throughout her journey. She wrote, "12 years and counting…. ♥️🧿🧿🧿 What would I do without you in my life… from pushing me towards getting recognition… to being the total and unwavering support… from being my biggest critic to being the most ecstatic cheerleader… from being the bestest Father ever to being Rudransh’s BFF …. I get my moment in the sun cos you chose to guide me from the shadows…. Love u … forever ♥️"

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s love and togetherness. The duo have been an inspiration to many with their enduring relationship.

Take a look:

The couple got married on February 6, 2013, and today marks 12 years of togetherness for the duo. The couple have a son together, named Rudransh. Rupali's show Anupamaa is still rocking the charts and hearts of viewers, maintaining its top position among viewers.

Controversy surrounding Rupali's marriage

Last year, Rupali found herself at the centre of controversy after an old post by her husband Ashwin K Verma's daughter, Esha Verma, resurfaced on the internet. Esha, Ashwin's daughter from a previous marriage, made claims in her viral post accusing Rupali of being "controlling" and "psychotic" toward her father. Esha had accused Rupali of trying to destroy the family. She even claimed that she gave "strange" medicines to her father Ashwin, and compared her to Rhea Chakraborty. Ashwin, who was married twice before meeting Rupali and has a daughter from each previous marriage, had issued a statement to address the allegations. Rupali had hit back at her step daughter with a defamation notice to the tunes of Rs 50 crores.