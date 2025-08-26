Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Rupali Ganguly celebrates son Rudranshs birthday with heartfelt note Proudest to have this kindest soul

Rupali Ganguly celebrates son Rudransh’s birthday with heartfelt note: ‘Proudest to have this kindest soul’

Updated on: 26 August,2025 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Rupali Ganguly showered birthday love on son Rudransh in the most adorable way. She shared a dance video with her 'shy boy' and revealed how she blackmails him for such playful videos. She even penneda heartfelt note

Rupali Ganguly celebrates son Rudransh’s birthday with heartfelt note: ‘Proudest to have this kindest soul’

Picture Courtesy/Rupali Ganguly's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Rupali Ganguly celebrates son Rudransh’s birthday with heartfelt note: ‘Proudest to have this kindest soul’
x
00:00

Television superstar Rupali Ganguly along with being a thorough professional is also an complete family person too. The actress who is the mother to a teenager son Rudransh on account of his birthday today, shared a beautiful yet funny post on her social media account that reflected for immense love and warmth for her young boy.
 
The actress wrote, "Subah subah ready karke jab mumma emotional blackmail karke reel banwaati hai" Rudy ka expression and inner voice. Happy Birthday to my Son shine... proudest to have this kindest soul as my son ..... Blessed that u chose me as your mother .... Love u beta... forever and after all Mere Rudransh ka bday." In the video, Rupali can be seen dancing with her "shy baby" Rudransh.

Television superstar Rupali Ganguly along with being a thorough professional is also an complete family person too. The actress who is the mother to a teenager son Rudransh on account of his birthday today, shared a beautiful yet funny post on her social media account that reflected for immense love and warmth for her young boy.
 
The actress wrote, "Subah subah ready karke jab mumma emotional blackmail karke reel banwaati hai" Rudy ka expression and inner voice. Happy Birthday to my Son shine... proudest to have this kindest soul as my son ..... Blessed that u chose me as your mother .... Love u beta... forever and after all Mere Rudransh ka bday." In the video, Rupali can be seen dancing with her "shy baby" Rudransh.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)




The actress known for her powerful performances, has been ruling the roost with her hit TV show Anupamaa. Despite her hectic schedule, Rupali never misses to keep in touch with her son and follows up on every whereabouts.

In an old video shared on social media, Rupali was seen on a video call with her family and son. The heartwarming video showed the bond between a mother and son. Her fans who follow her closely, know that her deep love and motherly concern isn’t new. Rupali has always spoken about her son with utmost love, in her media interviews or even on social media. Rupali does not shy away from admitting that even on her busiest days, her mind is constantly occupied with her son. No matter how busy her day looks like, she always manages to sneak out time for her son.

Rupali Ganguly who rose to fame with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai as Monisha, was loved for character portrayal as a fun, middle class girl with absolute fun vibe. The actress is now one of the highest paid actresses of Indian Television.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa indian television television news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK