On the finale episode of Bigg Boss 18, superstar Aamir Khan graced the show and joined host Salman Khan. He was on the show along with his son Junaid Khan and actress Khushi Kapoor who are gearing up for the release of Loveyapa. Marking his first-ever visit to the show in its 18-year-long run, Aamir was seen reminiscing and indulging in a fun banter with the host, Salman Khan. The two superstars, who had worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, recreated iconic scenes from their 1994 cult classic during their reunion on the Bigg Boss set. Salman Khan said, "Aamir was waiting all this while for Bigg Boss to get 18 years old." Aamir joked, "yaar tune mujhe bulaya nahi kabhi, main khud aa gaya."

Aamir revealed, 'I am really stunned looking at your chalet. I am telling the organisers to give me the same facilities. Haar weekend pe tu trend karta hai Salman.' To this, Salman replied, 'You need to get out of your house to be in trend.'

Aamir and Salman exchange phones

Aamir Khan reveals, "Salman and I were together in school in second grade." Salman joked, 'Then I was thrown out of the school.' Junaid Khan asks Salman and Aamir to exchange their phones. Salman jokes, 'I don't want to play this, Aamir rehne de tu bada settled aadmi hai, humara aisa kuch nahi.

Salman jokes, 'Aamir phone kholte hi tu gir jayega.' Aamir and Salman then fiddle with each other's phones. Aamir asks, 'yeh wohi waali hai?' Salman replied, 'Mere life se koi gaya nahi hai.' Aamir then checks the chats and the contacts Salman has blocked.

Aamir tells Salman to call Arbaaz and say that give Rs 1 crore, Salman has been kidnapped. Aamir then shared that he saw an interview where Salman was praising him for Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir, Salman and SRK in the house?

In a light hearted moment, Aamir suggested that he, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan should be locked inside the house for the next season. To this, Salman laughed and said that only one person will come out of the house and he pointed at himself.

Andaz Apna Apna 2 on the cards?

Salman jokes, 'Maine iska ek interview dekha hai ki iske baad Salman Khan ke saath kabhi kaam nahi karunga.' Aamir replied, 'With time I have grown to love what Salman is.' The host then revealed, 'Aamir was doing one film and I was doing 15, so I would juggle between shifts. I have done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Hai Koun and all like that.

Salman also revealed that Aamir also used to do the same but he was the first one to leave the practice of doing multiple films.

Aamir also asks Karan Veer to imitate him. Aamir says, 'Salman it's time we should do Andaz Apna Apna 2'.

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh.