Salman Khan launches power-packed anthem of Bigg Boss OTT 2, watch here

Salman Khan, Pic/Khan's Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to be back with its second season on JioCinema. The last edition of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar. With Salman Khan taking over the reins for this season, the audience can be guaranteed a volatile, engaging and controversial run as always. The official power-packed anthem of the show is out. Khan and rapper Raftaar feature in the promo with an exciting proposition to all devoted fans of the reality show – that this time, it is the janta (audience) who will control the game!

Titled ‘Lagi Bachi’, the high-tension Bigg Boss OTT anthem opens with Salman Khan in a shiny jacket relaxing on a throne. Leaning forward, he reveals the show’s tagline to the audience in a conspiratorial tone – “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”

Bigg Boss OTT will offer 24x7 non-stop entertainment and multi-cam action for free. The JioCinema trailer continues to show how the audience will have near- complete control over the competitors’ fortunes/losses through unique game-plays, situations and scenarios.

The season will be powered by Live Interactivity through which viewers can interact with the housemates. Their fate this time lies quite literally in how they can appeal to the audiences –viewers will not only be able to influence competitive rankings but also shape decisions regarding food rationing, task division and eliminations.

As Salman and Raftaar shake a leg to the catchy hookstep of the anthem, the former emphasizes the audience’s all-important power this season – “Jo dil ka sachcha, usey bachaayegi, jo chaalaakh, usey dhakelegi” (The audience will entrust their hearts to those worthy, the insincere will be discarded)

That’s not all - the Bigg Boss OTT 2 will offer multicamera streaming, allowing fans to toggle between different perspectives and house angles in the show. The trailer features fictional audience members from different walks of life enjoying the participatory nature of the show which allows them to react to goings-on through live chats and emojis while watching different parts of the house, elevating the interactivity to another level. This means that housemates cannot afford to drop their guard at any moment, since the audience’s hawk eyes will be watching the action throughout.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan said, "India is always looking for nonstop entertainment and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that! This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it is going to be never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can't wait to witness all the drama and excitement unfold.”