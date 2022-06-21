Breaking News
Sanaya Irani: Not enough is spoken on cyber crimes

Updated on: 21 June,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Taking a step back from TV, Sanaya Irani on learning about the perils of the digital world with her debut series

Sanaya Irani doesn’t deny that television put her on the map, but it is time for her to explore new avenues. The actor, who had been a permanent fixture on the tube for 13 years, is foraying into the web with Cyber Vaar that studies different cyber-crime cases. From being disillusioned by the television content, to adopting a natural style of acting to suit the realistic tone of web offerings, the actor talks about making the switch.

Edited excerpts from the interview.




Are you more vigilant of your digital footprint after the series?
I have always been cautious [online]. I may not know a lot of things that happen online, but I ensure that I am using my accounts securely. I don’t click on unnecessary links. Many assume that such things [internet frauds] will not happen to them. But it is important to be aware of what happened to other people and how they [became victims of online frauds].


