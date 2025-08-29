Shamita Shetty opened up about the mental and emotional toll Bigg Boss journey took on her. She revealed that the volatile environment made her aggressive. The actor also addressed her breakup with Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty, popularly known for her stint in the song Sharara, has seen several lows in her career. In 2020, she decided to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 1 and Season 15, which changed the course of her life. In a recent interaction, Shamita recalled the aftermath of Bigg Boss and shared how she needed therapy, as the show took a mental toll on her.

Shamita Shetty on undergoing therapy

Opening up about the aftermath of the show, Shamita told Pinkvilla, “But when I came out of Bigg Boss, gosh, I think I needed therapy for a year because I couldn’t understand what the hell was going on around me or how to react in the correct manner. See, that’s a very volatile environment you’re in. That’s not how you would react or be in the external world. But you kind of get used to that. For me, I was in that house for about five and a half, probably six months.”

The Mohabbatein actor added, “My reality and fiction were kind of getting merged, intertwined with each other, causing a lot of confusion in my head. I didn’t know how to be. And I think I was attacked so much in that house that even when I came out, I felt like I was constantly sitting with my armour on, waiting to defend myself. Mentally and emotionally, it was very tough for me, both while I was in that house and even after I came out. But I’ll still say this: that show did a lot for me in the external world, especially in terms of work.”

Shetty also revealed how her time inside the house affected her personality: “I also became a little aggressive when I came out. And I think the house did that to me because I was constantly fighting. Imagine, practically every morning, waking up to people screaming at each other over things as small and stupid as toothpaste. It’s not a great environment. It disturbs you mentally. It really disturbs you.”

Shamita Shetty on breakup with Raqesh Bapat

During her stint in the show, the actor also grabbed the limelight for her budding romance with Raqesh Bapat. Talking about it, she shared, “When you’re locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural. However, it wouldn’t have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life."