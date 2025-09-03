TV actress Simple Kaul, best known for her appearances in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah and Shararat, has confirmed that she has filed for divorce from her husband of 15 years, Rahul Loomba

Television actress Simple Kaul, best known for appearances in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shararat, recently confirmed that she has decided to part ways with her husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years of marriage. The actress has largely stayed out of the public eye and was reportedly living in a long-distance marriage for a long time.

Simple Kaul confirms her divorce

The actress told Bombay Times that she and Rahul have decided to part ways, and the decision to separate is mutual. Opening up about their divorce, the actress said, "It's very recent. It is mutual, and we are very mature humans. We're more than family. It just doesn't go in my head that it is done because so many years of my life I've known this person."

The Mumbai-based actress further adds, "I don't know how people detach. It doesn't happen in my mind. I live with love, and I walk through my life with a lot of love, a lot of happiness, and a lot of spiritual awareness. This is how I live." Simple and Rahul tied the knot in 2010. However, he actress did not reveal the reason behind their split.

When Simple spoke about their long-distance marriage

Simple Kaul and Rahul Loomba tied the knot in 2010. The couple, who had been married for more than a decade, were reportedly in a long-distance marriage as Rahul travelled a lot for work. In a previous interview, Simple had admitted that she is in a "long-distance marriage."

She had shared, "He spends a lot of time abroad. I miss him at times, but we have a great understanding and our bond is very strong. At the end of the day, it is all about compatibility and balancing your life. While he is away, I am also able to focus on my career, so it is a happy work-life balance for both of us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Simple started her acting career with Ektaa Kapoor's Kkussum. Later, she was seen in many popular TV shows, including Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ye Meri Life Hai, Jeannie Aur Juju, CID, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, among several others. Simple was last seen in the show Ziddi Dil Maane Na in 2022.