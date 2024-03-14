Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Shark Namita Thapar hits back at troll who asked what she would do without daddys money
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shark Namita Thapar hits back at troll who asked what she would do without 'daddy's money'

Updated on: 14 March,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Namita Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India 3, did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) recently. Lots of people, including aspiring entrepreneurs and her fans, asked her all sorts of questions

Shark Namita Thapar hits back at troll who asked what she would do without 'daddy's money'

Namita Thapar

Listen to this article
Shark Namita Thapar hits back at troll who asked what she would do without 'daddy's money'
x
00:00

Namita Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India 3, did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) recently. Lots of people, including aspiring entrepreneurs and her fans, asked her all sorts of questions. They wanted to know about her work success, how she balances her personal life, and even about her relationships with the other judges. Despite some negative comments, Namita answered all the questions with positivity.


Shark Namita Thapar hits back at troll 


Some netizens pointed out that Namita Thapar works in a company that was built and dun by her father. Speaking on this, a user asked, “What is your role in emcure pharma? What made you agree to be a shark? You didn't build your own business so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?” To this, the Shark Tank India 3 judge retorted, "Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too.”


Another user quizzed her on what she would do if she didn't have ‘daddy’s money’. Thapar wrote a positive reply, "I am a CA (first attempt)...MBA ...fantastic credentials ...I'm sure I would do just fine even without daddy money my friend!" 

Previously on Shark Tank India 3

Despite getting extremely nervous during his pitch in the show ‘Shark Tank India 3’, Dadasaheb Pandurang Bhagat, the founder of ‘DesignTemplate’ has secured a Rs 1 crore deal with the shark Aman Gupta.

Speaking about his journey, Bhagat, who hails from Bid, Maharashtra said: “After studying till the tenth grade in a small village, I got jobs as a factory worker and an office boy. I had a fire in me for design. So, when I was young, I learned drawing land painting from the village painter.”

“I worked as an office boy and simultaneously learned design and became a designer. Sharks, while working in the design industry, I realised that when we prepare an invite for an occasion, they all look the same whether it is a wedding invite or a birthday invitation,” he said.

Bhagat, who got nervous during the pitch, continued, saying, “When a designer sets out to create a fresh design, it takes him months and an investment of lakhs. To solve this problem and make the lives of designers easier, I present to you DesignTemplate. DesignTemplate is an online design marketplace where we provide premium motion graphics templates, illustrations and music. The designer could achieve the same result in an hour by using our templates.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shark Tank India Season 3 TV News television news TV updates Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK