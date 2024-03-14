Namita Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India 3, did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) recently. Lots of people, including aspiring entrepreneurs and her fans, asked her all sorts of questions

Namita Thapar

Listen to this article Shark Namita Thapar hits back at troll who asked what she would do without 'daddy's money' x 00:00

Namita Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India 3, did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) recently. Lots of people, including aspiring entrepreneurs and her fans, asked her all sorts of questions. They wanted to know about her work success, how she balances her personal life, and even about her relationships with the other judges. Despite some negative comments, Namita answered all the questions with positivity.

Shark Namita Thapar hits back at troll

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens pointed out that Namita Thapar works in a company that was built and dun by her father. Speaking on this, a user asked, “What is your role in emcure pharma? What made you agree to be a shark? You didn't build your own business so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?” To this, the Shark Tank India 3 judge retorted, "Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too.”

Another user quizzed her on what she would do if she didn't have ‘daddy’s money’. Thapar wrote a positive reply, "I am a CA (first attempt)...MBA ...fantastic credentials ...I'm sure I would do just fine even without daddy money my friend!"

Previously on Shark Tank India 3

Despite getting extremely nervous during his pitch in the show ‘Shark Tank India 3’, Dadasaheb Pandurang Bhagat, the founder of ‘DesignTemplate’ has secured a Rs 1 crore deal with the shark Aman Gupta.

Speaking about his journey, Bhagat, who hails from Bid, Maharashtra said: “After studying till the tenth grade in a small village, I got jobs as a factory worker and an office boy. I had a fire in me for design. So, when I was young, I learned drawing land painting from the village painter.”

“I worked as an office boy and simultaneously learned design and became a designer. Sharks, while working in the design industry, I realised that when we prepare an invite for an occasion, they all look the same whether it is a wedding invite or a birthday invitation,” he said.

Bhagat, who got nervous during the pitch, continued, saying, “When a designer sets out to create a fresh design, it takes him months and an investment of lakhs. To solve this problem and make the lives of designers easier, I present to you DesignTemplate. DesignTemplate is an online design marketplace where we provide premium motion graphics templates, illustrations and music. The designer could achieve the same result in an hour by using our templates.”