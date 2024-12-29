Sidharth Shukla was 40 when he passed away three years ago. He died due to a cardiac arrest. His bond with Shehnaaz Gill during their stint in Bigg Boss is fondly remembered even today

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mentalist predicts Shehnaaz Gill is thinking about Sidharth Shukla, here’s how the actor reacted - watch video x 00:00

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla, was caught off-guard by a mentalist who accurately predicted that she thinks of him to date. India’s leading magician Zenia took to Instagram and shared a video where she asked Shehnaaz to think of someone special. When the former predicted the person to be Sidharth, the actor’s reaction was unmissable. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zenia B (@magicianzenia)

Sidharth Shukla’s death

Sidharth Shukla was 40 when he passed away three years ago. He died due to a cardiac arrest. Sidharth made his acting debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi.

He later appeared in the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and even hosted shows such as India's Got Talent 6. He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show.

After this, he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the winner. He rose to fame like never before in Bigg Boss. His bond with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill and his winning personality had fans across the world cheering him on.

Shehnaaz Gill’s acting journey

After starring in Punjabi movies, Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

She was most recently seen in the dance number 'Sajna Ve Sajna' from Rajkummar Rao's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which also stars Triptii Dimri.

On November 22, she shared a photo on Instagram, posing with the film's clapboard, captioning it: “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”

She is also making her debut as a producer with the upcoming Punjabi film 'Ikk Kudi'. The movie is a collaboration between Kaushal Joshi's Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Productions, and Amarjit Singh Saron's Amor Film Presents.