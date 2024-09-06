Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star Shilpa Shinde has claimed a producer 'tried to force himself' on her during an audition during her struggling days, back in 1998-99

Former Bigg Boss winner and popular television star Shilpa Shinde has recounted a harrowing experience she had during an audition when she was a newcomer. The actress, who shot to fame with the hit comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, said that a producer has forced himself on her under the guise of an audition.

Without taking names, Shilpa claimed that she was asked to wear certain kinds of clothes and seduce the filmmaker as part of the audition. The actress said that she was too naive to realise what was actually going on at that time. Only when the situation escalated, she realised the producer was crossing boundaries and pushed him away before running out.

“It was during my struggling days, around 1998-99. I cannot take names, but they told me, ‘Aap yeh kapde pehno aur yeh scene karo’ (wear these clothes and do this scene). I didn’t wear those clothes. In the scene, he told me he was my boss, and I had to seduce him," she told News18.

"I was very innocent then, so I did the scene. That person tried to force himself on me, and I got so scared. I pushed him away and ran out. The security staff realised what had happened and asked me to leave immediately. They thought I would make a scene and call for help,” she added.

Although she revealed that the man was from the Hindi film industry, Shilpa chose not to reveal his name. "I agreed to do the scene because he was also an actor. I’m not lying, but I cannot take his name. His children are probably a little younger than me, and if I name him, they will suffer too," she said.

In the aftermath of the Hema Committee report in the Malayalam film industry, several actresses has spoken up about facing sexual abuse at the workplace.

From Bhabiji to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shilpa Shinde's popularity

Shilpa Shinde is a popular name in the television industry. One of her performances that skyrocketed her popularity was the character of Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy TV series Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She received a lot of love from the audience thanks to the long-running comedy show. It was due to a feud with the producers that the actress had to leave the show eventually. Despite her exit from the show, she remained in the spotlight.

Shilpa went on to win Bigg Boss season 11 and is currently a contestant of the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.