Salman Khan is recovering from a rib injury that happened while filming his movie, Sikandar. During a recent Bigg Boss event, he told the paparazzi that the injury was worse than he first thought, and he actually broke two ribs.

Salman Khan confirms broken ribs at Bigg Boss 18 set

This news comes just a few days after Salman Khan was seen looking uncomfortable at a kids' event. He was often holding his side and seemed to have trouble sitting down and standing up. Even though he was clearly in pain, he decided not to cancel his appearance.

Salman Khan continued to stick to his work commitments when he showed up for a photoshoot for the next season of Bigg Boss. On Thursday, during the shoot, he told the paparazzi that he had broken two ribs. In a recent video, you can see him heading to his vanity van, surrounded by photographers. As he moves through the crowd, he politely asks them to keep some distance, saying, “Aaram se, do pasliyan tooti hain (Be careful, I have two broken ribs).”

Bhai about his rib injury, says 2 pasliyan tooti hain 🥺 Plz take care #SalmanKhan bhai ❤️ #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/sGn75122ig — Nav Kandola (@SalmaniacNav) September 5, 2024

An old woman asks Salman Khan for a saree

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his philanthropic and humanitarian works apart from ruling the box office, was spotted on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ as he arrived to shoot the promo for the upcoming season. However, while entering the set’s premises, he met an old woman who asked him to give her a saree ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi.

The heartfelt interaction between Salman Khan and the old woman has surfaced on social media. She tells him, “Ganpati is coming. I want a saree.” She also tells him how she’s prayed for his well-being. Check out the video below.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Salman will also be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by SRK. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.