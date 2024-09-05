The heartfelt interaction between Salman Khan and the old woman has surfaced on social media. She tells him, “Ganpati is coming. I want a saree"

Salman Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Watch: Old woman asks Salman Khan for saree ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi as he shoots for 'Bigg Boss 18' promo x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his philanthropic and humanitarian works apart from ruling the box office, was spotted on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ as he arrived to shoot the promo for the upcoming season. However, while entering the set’s premises, he met an old woman who asked him to give her a saree ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi.

An old woman asks Salman Khan for a saree

The heartfelt interaction between Salman Khan and the old woman has surfaced on social media. She tells him, “Ganpati is coming. I want a saree.” She also tells him how she’s prayed for his well-being. Check out the video below.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Salman will also be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by SRK. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ to have high-intensity action sequences

Murugadoss considers these sequences as the film’s highlight and is planning to mount them on a grand scale. A source revealed to Mid-day, “The first is an aerial action set-piece that sees Salman suspended from a height as he engages in hand-to-hand combat. Its choreography will blend aerial acrobatics with close-quarters combat. This scene, which also includes special effects, is expected to be one of the most visually stunning parts of the movie.”

While the second scene in question is an elaborate car chase, complete with cars exploding and high-speed crashes, the third is the climactic battle. “Here, Salman’s character will have a face-off with the primary antagonist in a brutal brawl. The director wants it to be raw and bloody,” added the source.