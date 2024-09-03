Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra, who started dating in 2021 broke up on mutual terms after being together for three years. They've also unfollowed each other on Instagram

Shivashish Mishra, Zareen Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Zareen Khan calls it quits with boyfriend and ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Shivashish Mishra after 3 years of dating x 00:00

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan and her boyfriend Shivashish Mishra have called it quits after three years of dating. The couple, who started dating in 2021 broke up on mutual terms. Interestingly they’ve also unfollowed each other on Instagram, albeit Shivashish has still not deleted their pictures together from the photo-sharing platform.

Who is Shivashish Mishra?

Shivashish Mishra is a businessman who entered the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' as a commoner but was later eliminated. Television actress Dipika Kakar won that season.

Zareen Khan's Bollywood debut with Salman Khan

Zareen Khan, who has worked in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil films, made her Bollywood debut in 2010 in the epic film 'Veer' alongside Salman Khan, portraying the role of a princess. The film failed to ignite the screens despite the presence of Khan, but it opened a few doors for the young actress. She happily gives all credit to Salman as it was he who launched her into the film industry.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride. I am somebody who never dreamed of being a part of this industry. I thank Salman for giving me the opportunity. I never thought that I could be a part of the film world without him," Zareen told IANS.

She added: "I did not have to struggle to enter into films but my real struggle started after I became part of it. I do not come from a filmy background, so it took me a while to understand how this industry works. I won't say that it's been 10 years and I have figured it all. Honestly, I am still learning. But, today I am much better than what I was when I just came."

Zareen Khan’s work in Bollywood so far

Following 'Veer', Zareen gained attention for her appearance in the popular track 'Character Dheela' from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Ready' in 2011. She then featured in films like 'Housefull 2' and made her Tamil cinema debut with the song 'Malgove' in 'Naan Rajavaga Pogiren'.

In 2014, she starred in the Punjabi film 'Jatt James Bond' and made a comeback in Hindi cinema with the 2015 erotic thriller 'Hate Story 3'.

Zareen was last seen on screen in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' directed by Harish Vyas. The film, also featuring Anshuman Jha, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Nitin Sharma, explores the friendship between Veer Pratap Randhawa, a gay man, and Mansi Dubey, a lesbian woman, during a road trip.

(With inputs from IANS)