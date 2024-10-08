Beginning a new chapter in her career with Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar on going into the house with a positive outlook and no-nonsense approach

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar on starting a new chapter with Bigg Boss 18: 'In a conflict, I don't take bullshit'

If the ’90s are clear in your mind, you’d remember that Shilpa Shirodkar was a sensation, especially when paired opposite Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The actor quit the industry in 2000 after tying the knot with Holland-based businessman Aparesh Ranjit. In 2017, she returned to acting with the television show, Savitri Devi College & Hospital. But it is her latest stint in Bigg Boss 18 that she is most looking forward to. In a conversation with mid-day, before entering the house, Shirodkar shares her excitement of being part of the reality show, making new memories, her stand in a conflict and more.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What made Bigg Boss the ideal way to begin a new chapter in showbiz?

I’m a huge fan of Bigg Boss, and I mean that in all seriousness. I’ve watched all the seasons. Somewhere in my heart, I looked forward to being on the show and it’s actually a dream come true for me. So, I am looking forward to this new journey.



Shilpa Shirodkar in Aankhen (1993); (right) Hum (1991)

What about the show do you like so much?

It’s an entertaining show. There are obviously fights that are not so pleasant, but the best part about Bigg Boss is that in 16 weeks, every contestant has a story to tell and an opportunity to reinvent themselves. A lot of people go into the house believing they are one type of person and then they project a whole new persona. The relationships in the house are also exciting to see. When you enter, you don’t get along with some people, but by the time you leave, they sometimes become your biggest confidante. It’s a roller coaster of emotions and experiences.



What do you hope to achieve with the show?

I’m going in with a blank slate. I have no strategies or plans in place. All I know is that I will enjoy myself, come back with some amazing memories and hopefully with the trophy as well. Even if some memories are bad, isn’t life a mix of both good and bad memories? I am the type of person who likes to remember the good ones.

You have so many Bollywood stories from your time in the industry. What kind of stories would you share with the housemates?

Honestly, I don’t have an answer to this. I will take each day as it comes. I have beautiful memories of my working years, [after which] I left the country, got married and lived in different parts of the world. I have beautiful memories of being a mother. So, there are a lot of stories that I can tell people. But there should be moments like that. I’m not someone who will just sit down and give people lessons.

How did your family react to this news?

My family is happy for me because they know how much I love Bigg Boss. My daughter, husband, sister [Namrata Shirodkar], brother-in-law [Mahesh Babu], niece, nephew are all happy. Everyone is so excited that I’m starting my new journey with Bigg Boss.

With over 100 cameras scrutinising your every move, what are you most conscious of?

I haven’t thought that far into the game. I am going with a clean slate; I’m not going to [pretend]. Even if I do that, I’ll probably be able to pretend only for a few weeks or days and I am not sure how long I’ll be able to do that in the house.

How would you describe Shilpa in a conflict?

I am someone who is simple, loves to spread laughter and smile. I am a positive person and easy to be around. However, in a conflict, I am not someone who takes bullshit. I will say what [is on my mind] to your face, and if I’m wrong, I have no qualms in apologising either. I am vocal about my [feelings and] fears.