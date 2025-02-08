In a recent vlog, Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim has revealed that she has injured her left arm after a past injury was triggered due to excessive physical activity

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Listen to this article Dipika Kakar suffers arm injury, Shoaib Ibrahim says, ‘Mujhe lagta hai yeh nazar lagne ki wajah se…’ x 00:00

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has recently made a return to TV with the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef. Now, in a recent vlog, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim has revealed that Dipika Kakar has injured her left arm after a past injury was triggered due to excessive physical activity. In his recent vlog, Ibrahim shared that Kakar was struggling with pain, but doctors initially assured them it was nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dipika Kakar injured her left arm

While talking in his vlog, he shared that after visiting the doctors for the first time, they didn't find out what was wrong. However, when Dipika came home with tears in her eyes, they went back to the doctor to know exactly what was wrong. In the video, Dipika was seen wearing an arm sling and said, "When I inhaled, the pain intensified, and that’s why my condition was really bad that day."

"We did an MRI and CT scan, and the doctor informed us that Dipika must have had an old injury, possibly due to age or physical activity. Currently, her physical exertion is already quite high, which triggered the injury. The doctor hasn't strictly advised her to keep her hand completely still or stop working, but he suggested that she keep her hand as still as possible. The doctor said that she can remove the arm sling while cooking on MasterChef but should otherwise keep her hand rested," Shoaib further added while talking about Dipika's injury.

Shoaib Ibrahim thinks its ‘nazar’

He also remarked, "Kabhi kabhi mujhe lagta hai yeh nazar lagne ki wajah se bhi ho sakta hai (Sometimes, I feel like this could also be due to the evil eye). Last week, her journey on Celebrity MasterChef went really well. She won the first immunity pin by recreating Vikas Khanna’s ‘Bhramand.’ It was quite exciting to watch."

About Dipika Kakar’s Personal Life

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21, 2024.