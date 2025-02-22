Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate 7 years of their marriage, and on this special day, the actor has taken to his Instagram and dropped several pictures to wish his lady love

In pic: Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakar

Listen to this article Shoaib Ibrahim wishes Dipika Kakar on their wedding anniversary with a sweet post: ‘As long as I have you…’ x 00:00

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved television couples in the country. Today, the couple has completed 7 years of their marriage, and on this special day, Shoaib Ibrahim has taken to his Instagram and dropped several pictures to wish his lady love, Dipika Kakar, a very happy wedding anniversary. Along with the pictures, he attached a sweet and heartwarming caption.

While sharing a carousel filled with cute and adorable moments of them together, Shoaib wrote, "Love is not just about staying, it’s about choosing each other every single day. Even when it’s hard. Even when it hurts. We have seen highs, we have seen lows, but through it all, we never stopped choosing each other—through the laughter, through the silence, through the days we didn’t understand each other. No matter where life takes us, as long as I have you, I have everything. 7 Saal Mubarak @ms.dipika ….

#7yearsandcounting

#happyanniversary"

Fans react to Shoaib Ibrahim’s sweet post

One fan while reacting to the post wrote, “Every picture is with full of emotions. Dua hai ki yeh rishta hamesha aise hi mehakta rahe, har saal aur zyada pyara hota rahe. Aap dono ki jodi hamesha yuhi rahe salamat, Har dua mein aap dono ka naam aaye.”. “Happy Anniversary to my most favourite couple who inspires me a lot when it comes to keep my relationships happy and positive,” another fan wrote. A third fan shared, “Happy anniversary to you both cuties lots of love and blessings”

About Dipika Kakar’s personal life

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2024.

Dipika Kakar's work front

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has recently made a return to TV with the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef. However, she suffered an arm injury recently. In a recent vlog, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika Kakar injured her left arm after a past injury was triggered due to excessive physical activity.