Shoaib Ibrahim's dance version of 'Lahu Munh Lag gaya' leaves Malaika Arora in awe

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim's version of the song 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' fascinated judge Malaika Arora of the celebrity dance reality program 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Malaika Arora, who is the judge of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, was left mesmerised by the performance of actor Shoaib Ibrahim on the song 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya’, and said ‘you are the closest to my Shah Rukh Khan’. This weekend the show witnessed breath-taking performances by the celebrities, who brought their A-game to the dance floor as they welcomed the new year in style.

With the episode titled, ‘New Year Special’, the entertainment was top notch as the viewers saw a unique twist with the 'Adla Badli' of choreographers. The celebrity contestants were paired with new choreographers, who presented them in a new avatar, showcasing different styles and facets of their talent.

Shoaib has, until now, mesmerised audiences with his captivating love-themed acts, however, he has now broken away from his usual style and took on new dance style for the first time. He gave a sensuous performance on the song 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' with choreographer Sonali Kar.

Talking about his performance, Malaika said, “Shoaib, you completely got into the character; the way you lifted the keys, the feeling that was coming through, everything was there. Sonali, what you brought today, I don't think Shoaib has done this before, nor will he be able to do it.”

“Today you've really shown a different side of Shoaib, which was phenomenal for me. I loved it. I always say that Shoaib is the hero of our show. Today, he really seemed like a hero, the hair, the red colour, everything about him looked like a hero. There is no doubt about it. And Shoaib you are the closest to my Shah Rukh Khan,” she added.

Amazed by the startling act, judge Farah Khan said, “Omg! Shoaib, you are so sweet. We always say 'decent and sweet,' but today you looked sexy. This is a new side of Shoaib that we haven't seen, and Sonali, you choreographed it so well, you got him out of his comfort zone. A couple of lifts were so new; we've only seen those in ice skating.”

“The best thing was that Shoaib didn’t look like a prop, he was the hero, and you were the prop, as should be when you're the choreographer, and he is the celebrity. Shoaib, you showed such a different side of yourself today; it means you have to be versatile in this competition. We need to see this week on week and the production value that came down and dry ice, everything I would like to incorporate in my next song,” concluded Farah.

The show airs on Sony.

