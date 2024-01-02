Nikitin Dheer, who hoped to portray the role of Raavan some day, discusses how Shrimad Ramayan’s elaborate sets helped him play the part

Nikitin Dheer in Shrimad Ramayan

Listen to this article Nikitin Dheer: Couldn’t have asked for a better Lanka x 00:00

With his imposing build and mild manners, Nikitin Dheer is the classic example of a gentle giant. Since his Chennai Express (2013) days, the actor has been trying to break away from negative roles. He hopes that some day, directors will look past the surface and cast him in a romantic role. For now, Dheer is set to play Raavan on Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan. In conversation with mid-day, the actor talks about the multiple interpretations of the Ramayana on screen, how he manifested the role and more.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

The Ramayana has been explored umpteen times on screen. Why take up Shrimad Ramayan?

That’s exactly what I asked Siddharth Kumar Tewary [producer] when he offered me the role. Over 25 actors have portrayed the character of Raavan on television, movies, and OTT. We’ve even seen some distasteful interpretations of the Ramayana. [He explained] that despite so many versions, even today, people remember Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987). The idea was to bring forth [the story] so that the youth can connect with it in 2024. The show will also be streamed on the app, thus it will be there for posterity.

What is unique about Raavan’s character in the show?

From what I’ve observed in the [earlier versions of Ramayana], including Ramanand Sagar’s, every character was uni-dimensional. They were either good or bad, especially Raavan. In Shrimad Ramayan, we show Raavan at a much earlier stage. While people may have heard stories about his journey, most have [not experienced] it on screen. The role is multidimensional.

Sujoy Reu as Ram, Prachi Bansal as Sita, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Lord Hanuman, and Basant Bhatt as Lakshman in Shrimad Ramayan

Do you believe the new generation is interested in the Ramayana?

Ramayana is history. You will be surprised to know the number of youngsters who have an inclination towards knowing the history of India; they are well-versed with Indian culture. They are looking for the right kind of content to view. Every year when Ram Leela plays happen during Navratri, crores of people watch it. Secondly, new technology helps us present this in a spectacular way on television. I think long after we’re gone, the Ramayana will be relevant just as it has been over thousands of years.

How did you make your role distinct from all those who have essayed Raavan before?

I consider myself a small bhakt of Lord Shiva. Raavan was also considered a devotee of Mahadev. That intrigue led me to read up a lot on him way before I got the role. I always prayed to get the opportunity to portray a role like Raavan. Plus, I’ve wanted to get a tattoo of Mahadev for over 15 years. Coincidentally, I got one 15 days before the show was offered to me. I felt it’s his blessing in a way. Apart from what I read, we followed [writer] Anand Neelakantan’s [vision] for the show. His knowledge on the subject is vast. We also have Vinod Sharma on board, who is a mahapandit on Hindu history. So, whenever I had questions, and I had quite a few of them, I would turn to them. Knowledge enables you to prepare better for a character.

What kind of questions came to your mind?

I would question the scenes, the reactions, the when, why and how [of it all]. For example, I asked them why the show was called Shrimad Ramayan. The makers then told me that the first versions of the Ramayana, as per shastra, were narrated to Maa Parvati by Mahadev himself. Since [the retelling] comes through him, we’ve called the show Shrimad Ramayan.

How grand is the set, especially Raavan’s chambers?

In this genre, Siddharth is the best in the business. His and his team’s passion is unparalleled. Words fall short for me to explain what my mahal looks like. The first day I saw it, my jaw dropped, seeing the expanse and the level of detail that has gone into making the show. It’s the best stimulus an actor needs to bring forth his character in all his glory. I couldn’t have asked for a better Lanka for myself.