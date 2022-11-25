Shubhangi Atre all set to go to Khajuraho Film Festival

The actress will be attending the Khajuraho Film Festival, where she is also getting felicitated, as well as exploring the historic place
A work as well as fun trip is in store for actress Shubhangi Atre as she will soon be making her way to Khajuraho on December 6. The actress will be attending the Khajuraho Film Festival, where she is also getting felicitated, as well as exploring the historic place. “It is a very renowned film festival. Khajuraho, in itself, is a very big cultural heritage for us, it’s the treasure of our culture. For the last 10-12 years, this festival has been organized there. I am looking forward to it,” she said.
She added, “I have taken an extra day to explore all the different temples about which I have been hearing since my childhood. My mother and I used to discuss that our culture and heritage is so rich and much ahead of its time. In the film festival, they are felicitating me for my contribution to TV and I am feeling so honoured. I am looking forward to meeting so many people. Many big people from our fraternity attend this festival so it will be an amazing experience for me.”
Shubhangi is also looking forward to watching some great content there. “One of my friends’s short film, that she made during the pandemic has been selected for this festival. Some of the short films have such amazing content and you learn a lot from them. These festivals are where you get to see this amazing work,” she says.