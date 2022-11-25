×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Shubhangi Atre all set to go to Khajuraho Film Festival

Shubhangi Atre all set to go to Khajuraho Film Festival

Updated on: 25 November,2022 11:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress will be attending the Khajuraho Film Festival, where she is also getting felicitated, as well as exploring the historic place

Shubhangi Atre all set to go to Khajuraho Film Festival

Pic Courtesy: PR


A work as well as fun trip is in store for actress Shubhangi Atre as she will soon be making her way to Khajuraho on December 6. The actress will be attending the Khajuraho Film Festival, where she is also getting felicitated, as well as exploring the historic place. “It is a very renowned film festival. Khajuraho, in itself, is a very big cultural heritage for us, it’s the treasure of our culture. For the last 10-12 years, this festival has been organized there. I am looking forward to it,” she said.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati call Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia an all-rounder package



She added, “I have taken an extra day to explore all the different temples about which I have been hearing since my childhood. My mother and I used to discuss that our culture and heritage is so rich and much ahead of its time. In the film festival, they are felicitating me for my contribution to TV and I am feeling so honoured. I am looking forward to meeting so many people. Many big people from our fraternity attend this festival so it will be an amazing experience for me.”


Also Read: Charm like King Khan, fight like Tom Cruise

Shubhangi is also looking forward to watching some great content there. “One of my friends’s short film, that she made during the pandemic has been selected for this festival. Some of the short films have such amazing content and you learn a lot from them. These festivals are where you get to see this amazing work,” she says.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shubhangi atre Khajuraho Film Festival Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News TV updates TV News tv show

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK