Shubhangi Atre recalls April Fools Day prank she played on daughter Ashi
Shubhangi Atre recalls April Fool's Day prank she played on daughter Ashi

Updated on: 31 March,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

April 1, which is celebrated as April Fool's Day brings a delightful break from the usual routine, infusing it with laughter and mischief for many

Shubhangi Atre recalls April Fool's Day prank she played on daughter Ashi

Shubhangi Atre. File pic

Ahead of April Fool's Day, actress Shubhangi Atre has recalled a prank with daughter Ashi, which unexpectedly backfired.


April 1, which is celebrated as April Fool's Day brings a delightful break from the usual routine, infusing it with laughter and mischief for many.


Shubhangi, who essays Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' said: "As a playful trickster, I couldn't resist pulling a prank on my daughter Ashi, who often misplaces her phone. One day, while she frantically searched for it, I quietly retrieved the phone and slipped it into her jacket pocket hanging by the door."


"For two hours, she searched the house in frustration. Unable to stand seeing her struggle any longer, I casually suggested, 'Have you checked your jacket pocket? Sometimes things end up where we least expect them.' However, she suggested we buy a new phone for her in the evening if we didn't find one."

"Hearing this, I immediately retrieved the phone from her jacket and handed it to her. A mixture of disbelief and amusement crossed her face before she burst into laughter, realising that it wasn't her, but me, who had ultimately fallen for my prank," added Shubhangi.

Produced by Binaifer Kohli, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10:30 pm on &TV.

