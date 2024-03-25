Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Holi 2024 Angoori bhabi Shubhangi Atre all set to make jalebi besan laddoo bhakarwadi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Holi 2024: 'Angoori bhabi' Shubhangi Atre all set to make jalebi, besan laddoo, bhakarwadi

Updated on: 25 March,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Talking about the Holi celebration this year, Shubhangi said: “I prepare a lot of sweets and snacks for my friends every year to celebrate the festival."

Holi 2024: 'Angoori bhabi' Shubhangi Atre all set to make jalebi, besan laddoo, bhakarwadi

Shubhangi Atre Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Holi 2024: 'Angoori bhabi' Shubhangi Atre all set to make jalebi, besan laddoo, bhakarwadi
x
00:00

Actress Shubhangi Atre a.k.a 'Angoori Bhabi' of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' will be preparing some treats from her hometown Bhopal, like ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke laddoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’, for the festival of Holi.


Talking about the Holi celebration this year, Shubhangi said: “I prepare a lot of sweets and snacks for my friends every year to celebrate the festival, and this year will be no different. I will prepare some treats from Bhopal, my hometown. On my list are ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke ladoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shubhangi Atre (@shubhangiaofficial)


“Additionally, my daughter, Ashi, every year plans some interesting games for our guests to play around the festival, and I am always quite excited about them, but this year she is in the US and I'll miss her a lot. Have a wonderful and safe Holi,” added Shubhangi.

Produced by Binaifer Kohli, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10.30 p.m., on &TV.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shubhangi atre bollywood news Entertainment News holi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK