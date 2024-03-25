Holi 2024: 'Angoori bhabi' Shubhangi Atre all set to make jalebi, besan laddoo, bhakarwadi

Talking about the Holi celebration this year, Shubhangi said: “I prepare a lot of sweets and snacks for my friends every year to celebrate the festival."

Shubhangi Atre Pic/Instagram

Actress Shubhangi Atre a.k.a 'Angoori Bhabi' of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' will be preparing some treats from her hometown Bhopal, like ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke laddoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’, for the festival of Holi.

Talking about the Holi celebration this year, Shubhangi said: “I prepare a lot of sweets and snacks for my friends every year to celebrate the festival, and this year will be no different. I will prepare some treats from Bhopal, my hometown. On my list are ‘gujiya’, ‘jalebi’, ‘besan ke ladoo’, ‘chakli’, and ‘bhakarwadi’.”

“Additionally, my daughter, Ashi, every year plans some interesting games for our guests to play around the festival, and I am always quite excited about them, but this year she is in the US and I'll miss her a lot. Have a wonderful and safe Holi,” added Shubhangi.

Produced by Binaifer Kohli, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10.30 p.m., on &TV.

