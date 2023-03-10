After separation, Shubhangi Atre wants to focus on her career

While talking about her troubled relationship, the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress said that it is time to move on and focus on the blessings

Shubhangi Atre

Popular TV actress Shubhangi Atre has decided to move on in life after announcing separation from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage. The actress said that she wants to focus on her career now, adding that there are a lot of other positive things to talk about rather than discussing divorce or her differences with her husband.

While talking about her troubled relationship, the 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' actress said that it is time to move on and focus on the blessings. As per media reports, Shubhangi and Piyush were living separately for almost a year and differences between them were not resolving. In 2003, Shubhangi got married to Piyush in Indore and they have a daughter. After trying a lot to save their relationship, they both decided to part ways.

Without going into much detail about how she is planning her life ahead, Shubhangi told IANS: "I don't wish to talk about my personal life anymore. I am a very private person and I want to focus on my career. Life goes on. I prefer to count my blessings and move on." Shubhangi also made it clear that she doesn't want her daughter to be away from her father, whom she will meet on weekends.

The seperation was a tough decision to make for Shubhangi. She said, 'Even now this decision is difficult. My family is my top priority and we all want to keep our families around, but some damage cannot be repaired. When a relationship of many years breaks up, it affects you mentally and emotionally. But we had to take this step and I agree with that. Mental stability is paramount. I always believe that adversity teaches you a lesson.'

Shubhangi and Piyush share a good bond with their 18-year-old daughter Ashi Poorey. The actress further said, ''My daughter deserves the love of both mother and father. Piyush comes to meet her on Sunday. I don't want her to be deprived of her father's love.'

