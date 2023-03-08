No Holi-day for Niti Taylor as she shoots for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2'

"This year I don't have anything special planned for Holi, but because I'm shooting, I'm looking forward to celebrating it with my 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2' family" said Niti Taylor

Pic/ Niti Taylor's Instagram

Unlike much of India, TV actress Niti Taylor, best known for her character Nandini Murthy in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan', is celebrating Holi by shooting for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2'.

"This year I don't have anything special planned for Holi, but because I'm shooting, I'm looking forward to celebrating it with my 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2' family," she said.

Taylor, who was most recently seen making a guest appearance on 'Bigg Boss 16', urged people to not put colours on animals as it can be harmful to them.

"Holi is the festival of happiness, so I wish everyone a fabulous Holi, but also urge people to not put colours on animals as it is harmful to them," she said.

The actress also shared some of her Holi memories from her childhood.

"I celebrate each and every festival in the country. Holi brings back a lot of memories from my youth, but the Holi we celebrate now is very different what we used to celebrate as kids," Taylor said.

She recalled how during her childhood, she and her friends would wake up early in the morning, fill up balloons and water guns, and spend the whole day playing with each other in the colony.

"We used to gorge on my mumma's gujiyas and namkeen that used to specially come from my Nani's house," added Taylor, who is also known for working in 'Ghulaam', 'Ishqbaaz' and 'Laal Ishq', and also for participating in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

According to the actress, Holi is not just another festival, but a celebration of childhood and innocence. "It's so nice to remember how we would dress in old clothes to change into new ones after playing Holi -- none of it has changed." Taylor said.

Taylor acknowledged that people have become more conscious about the environment and wastage of water. In sync with the changing ideas about celebrating Holi, she said he now plays Holi with friends, using organic colours, and ensuring that it's a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

"I make a conscious effort to have a safe Holi and a Holi without the wastage of water," Taylor concluded.

