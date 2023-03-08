Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar makes a cute heart with Holi colours on her baby bump

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. In January, they announced their pregnancy through social media posts

Picture Courtesy/Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram account

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who are currently expecting their first child, celebrated Holi in a special way.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib posted several images from the couple's Holi celebrations.

In the photos posted by both of them, the couple is seen twinning in white outfits.

Even though they didn't go overboard with the colours, the two of them made a little heart on her baby bump with their hands.

Take a look

"Happy holi aap sabko," Shoaib captioned the post.

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. In January, they announced their pregnancy through social media posts.

Recently, Dipika slammed trollers for calling her pregnancy "fake."

"How much negativity will you spread? Be it pregnancy, or celebrations or profession, or a relationship between husband and wife, you have to spread negativity. And, then you go ahead and blame us for being fake? We are nautanki baaz?," she said in a video on her YouTube channel.

"Mai to hun hi nautanki baaz, certified hoon. Thik hai, hoon ab kya? (I am a certified drama queen, you have certified me. Fine, I am, what now)? Grow up guys, ap jis tarah comment krte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar (The way you comment on pregnancy), is it ok? Aap ye comment kr rahe ho ki mai fake kar rahi hoon bump ko (You comment that I faked my bump)? You question my bump? Am I faking it? Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai (You say this to a pregnant woman, is that right)?" she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever