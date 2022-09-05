Sidharth Sagar makes a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

After doing his last comedy show on TV in 2021, he is making a comeback with Kapil's popular comedy-based reality show
Sidharth Sagar and Kapil Sharma. Pic-Instagram
Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar, who last appeared on the Zee Comedy Show, has been roped in to play a pivotal character on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He talks about making a comeback on the show after 2017, "I was doing a show, 'Case to Banta Hai', in which my performance was appreciated a lot. I guess that's how I was offered 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and here I am."
He is quite happy about the opportunity to share the stage with Kapil. Says Sagar, "It is always amazing to perform with Kapil bhai. He has a great sense of humour. It gives me immense joy when we occasionally exchange looks on stage and I see him enjoying my performance. It is a sign of a true artist as he will always appreciate another talent."
After doing his last comedy show on TV in 2021, he is making a comeback with Kapil's popular comedy-based reality show.
Also Read: Kapil Sharma gets a stylish makeover for the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
On talking about what kind of acts viewers will see him doing on the show, he replied, "Energetic performance, dance, comedy and fun, which the audience will get hooked on and will watch with their families. When I am on stage, I don't feel any pressure. I don't let it affect me because talent blossoms only when there is no pressure. One needs a stress-free atmosphere to deliver his best."
Sidharth added, "I have learnt that art comes from within and can't be learnt. Yes, you can hone it by observing others but it's a gift of God. You need talent to begin with. It can't be borrowed or inculcated."
Though the ace comedian has his own style of performing acts on stage, he is a great admirer of Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey, and Rowan Atkinson.
"I have my own imagination, ideas, and characters and plan my scripts and style on my own. However, I really admire Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey and Rowan Atkinson," he concluded.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra